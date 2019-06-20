Mason man indicted in securities fraud, theft, money laundering scheme

(POMEROY, Ohio) – A Mason man was indicted this week in a securities fraud, theft and money laundering scheme, prosecutors say.
Aaron S. Pitman, 31, and George “Roderick” Hammons, 78, of Denver, Colorado, were indicted Tuesday by a Meigs County grand jury.
They are charged with crimes related to theft of more than $1.8 million from two Meigs County victims between Sept. 16, 2013, and July 21, 2014, according to the Ohio Department of Commerce’s Division of Securities.
The indictments come as a result of a referral from the Department of Commerce and the Ohio Attorney General’s Bureau of Criminal Investigation,
Pitman was indicted on 11 felony charges:
- Two counts of mispresentation in the sale of securities
- Two counts of securities fraud
- One count of selling securities without a license
- Two counts of theft
- Four counts of money laundering
Hammonns was indicted on six felony charges:
- Four counts of money laundering
- One count of receiving stolen property
- One count of receiving stolen property
The indictment alleges Pitman solicited two Meigs County residents to invest in several businesses engaged in the purchase and development of website domains.
Pitman allegedly laundered investor money through accounts held in the name of a business owned and operated by Hammons, and money then allegedly was funneled to various businesses and personal accounts maintained by Hammons and Pitman, state officials say.
Arrest warrants have been issued for both men.
This case is being prosecuted by the office of Meigs County Prosecutor James Stanley.
Anyone who believes they may be a victim in this case can call the Division’s Investor Protection Hotline at 877-683-7841.
