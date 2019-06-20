Police search for whoever spray painted ‘Legalize Fentanyl’ on northern Ky. fence

BELLEVUE, Ky. (FOX19) - Police in Bellevue are looking for the person who spray painted “Legalize Fentanyl” on a private fence.
It happened near Foote and Washington avenues, and no one in the neighborhood is happy about it. There is a misspelling, but the message is clear.
“I always pull over there to back in,” said Danielle Bolton, who owns the fence. "And when I pulled over there I saw that paint on my fence -- I’m just kind of shocked.
With the legalization of marijuana becoming more popular these days, someone in northern Kentucky apparently wanted to take it to the next level.
Fentanyl is a powerful synthetic opioid, and according to the National Institute on Drug Abuse, it contributed to nearly 50,000 overdose deaths in 2017.
A picture of the fence was posted on a social media neighborhood site and Bellevue police say they didn’t hear about the vandalism.
The biggest concern right now for Danielle is to get rid of the graffiti as soon as possible.
“I have to paint it," she said. "I wish I could paint it tomorrow but it’s suppose to rain, what, tomorrow? The next day, the next day, the next day?”
Police say they will be in contact with the homeowners to see if they can catch the graffiti vandals in the act.
