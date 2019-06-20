Public invited to learn about economic benefits of land and water trails in Mill Creek

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - Local and state officials invite the public to join them in exploring Mill Creek.
Officials will be led by Mill Creek Alliance’s Yacht Club who will explain recent stream/environmental improvement projects and trail/recreational opportunities.
The government and elected officials attending are:
• Ohio State Representative Sedrick Denson
• Ohio State Representative Jessica Miranda
• Hamilton County Commissioner Stephanie Dumas
• Evendale Mayor Richard Finan
• Amberley Village Vice Mayor Natalie Wolf
• Arlington Heights Mayor Steve Crase
• Glendale Mayor Don Lofty
• Lincoln Heights Mayor Ruby Kinsey-Mumphrey
• Lockland Vice Mayor Jeff Bryant
• Reading Mayor Robert “Bo” Bemmes
• Woodlawn Vice Mayor Brian Poole
• Wyoming Councilman Thaddeus Hoffmeister
• Sharonville Mayor Kevin Hardman
• Loveland City Manager David Kennedy
• Many other elected officials
The collaboration to improve Mill Creek watershed and create Triangle Trail will improve the environment and is economically beneficial for the area, officials say.
Following the canoe exploration, the public is invited to join the government and elected officials for lunch and learn about the benefits associated with the development of “Triangle Trail” for multiple Hamilton County jurisdictions, officials say.
Loveland City Manager David Kennedy will give a presentation of the economics benefits.
The public and elected officials guided canoeing tour takes place at 9 a.m.
Public is invited to join the officials for lunch and presentation at 11 a.m.
This event takes place at the Evendale Commons.
