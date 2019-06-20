Rain in the Tri-State prompts Columbia Pkwy landslide, NKY power outages

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - The Tri-State has received an abundance of rain during the past several days with some areas seeing 5 inches of rain this past weekend alone.
On Wednesday, more people living in the Tri-State saw flooding on the roads, near businesses and even as close as their back yards. So far this month, the Tri-State has received more than three times the normal amount of rain we should in June. There are 11 days left in the month and they also look wet.
Wednesday was another case of rain coming hard and fast causing flash flooding across the area.
The weather appears to already be impacting the Thursday morning commute, with Columbia Parkway seeing landslide issues:
Additionally, as of 11:30 p.m., there were as many as 16,000 power outages in northern Kentucky -- specifically the Newport and Bellevue areas. You can check out the map here.
The Ohio River will remain above action stage, or 40 feet, until the weekend when it will begin to recede. It will rise to just below 43 feet by Friday morning.
