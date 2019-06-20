USA women complete group sweep, advance to knockout round

USA blanks Sweden 2-0 to win Group F

US players celebrate after teammate Tobin Heath scored their side's second goal during the Women's World Cup Group F soccer match between the United States and Sweden at the Stade Oceane in Le Havre, France, Thursday, June 20, 2019. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena) (Source: Christophe Ena)
By Jeremy Rauch | June 20, 2019 at 5:11 PM EDT - Updated June 20 at 5:11 PM

LE HAVRE, France (FOX19) - The United States completed their dominance of Group "F" with a 2-0 win over Sweden on Thursday to win the group on their way to the knockout round in the FIFA Women’s World Cup.

Lindsey Horan and Tobin Heath each scored in the shutout win.

USA outscored all three teams in their group by a final tally of 18-0. Cincinnati native Rose Lavelle did her part by scoring two goals in the opening game of the world cup.

USA plays Spain on Monday at 11 a.m. in the Round of 16 on FS1.

