Briefly Dry Weather

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) -A weak area of high pressure will briefly give us some dry weather, but rain and thunder return to the forecast this evening, overnight, and into the weekend.
We start the morning on a dry note, but where skies have cleared this morning there could be a little bit of fog, especially in our western communities.
Expect afternoon high temps in the low 80s today under generally partly cloudy skies.
Clouds will thicken later this afternoon and then the first of several disturbances will work through the region with rain and thunder a good bet.
The weekend will feature periods of showers and thunderstorms, but it will not be a washout.
Beyond the weekend, it appears that Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday of the upcoming week will be much more dry than wet.
We could use an extended period of dry weather.
