Findlay Market vendor convicted of $3.4 million in food stamp fraud

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - A husband and wife and their Findlay Market vendor have all been convicted of food stamp fraud.
A jury returned the verdict Friday of guilty on all 25 counts following a two-week trial before U.S. District Judge Thomas M. Rose. A federal grand jury charged Busch’s Country Corner, Inc. and officials with charges related to Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) fraud in an indictment returned here in June 2018.
According to court documents and trial testimony, from April 2010 until May 2018, Busch’s Country Corner co-owner Michael Busch, his wife, Amanda Jo Busch, and his brother, Randall S. Busch, illegally exchanged cash for SNAP benefits. The defendants caused more than 195,000 individual SNAP Electronic Benefit Transfer (EBT) transactions to be completed by Busch’s Country Corner, totaling more than $5.4 million. According to witness testimony at trial, approximately 64 percent, or $3.4 million, of those SNAP transactions were fraudulent.
Co-conspirators used an electronic point of sale device in order to process EBT transactions for cash. For example, one transaction included a beginning EBT balance of $1,300 and an ending balance of $11.
Michal and Amanda Busch and Busch’s Country Corner were each convicted on all counts, including conspiracy to steal government funds, submitting false claims, SNAP fraud and wire fraud.
Randall Busch previously pleaded guilty and was sentenced to five years of probation.
