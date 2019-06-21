Hamilton County Sheriff warns of officer impersonation phone scam

SYMMES TOWNSHIP, Ohio (FOX19) - Hamilton County Sheriff Jim Neil is warning people to be on the lookout for a man impersonating law enforcement.
Neil says a man called several people across Hamilton County claiming to be a Lieutenant with the sheriff’s office.
The man told the victims that they are wanted or have missed a court or jury appearance and must meet at Sheriff’s District Three at 8871 Weekly Lane, Neil says.
He also said previous calls of this nature resulted in a request for payment of fines.
Neil says the sheriff’s office will never serve warrants over the phone and will also never ask for money over the phone.
So far, no one has paid that he is aware of, Neil says.
Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 513-825-1500.
