Hamilton Township man killed in riding mower roll-over accident

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - A Hamilton Township man was killed on Thursday when a zero-turn riding lawn mower he was using rolled over while he was mowing.
Police responded to the 800 block of E. Hatt-Swank Road in Hamilton Township around 9:45 p.m.
Officers and rescue personnel located the victim, 71-year old Thomas McAlpin, under a commercial grade zero-turn mower in his backyard.
Police said the preliminary investigation indicates that McAlpin was operating his mower in his backyard, when the machine rolled, landing on top of him.
The Warren County Coroner’s Office is investigating the exact cause of death.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.