'I am very upset that this man is now out’: Former Springboro P.E. teacher posts bond

“Springboro Schools realizes the expectations from our community to ensure the safety of every student in our district is met. Student safety in all district buildings, including Clearcreek Elementary, continue to be a top priority, as is the well-being of our parents, staff, and community members. Safety improvements and staff expectations are continually discussed and evaluated, throughout a given school year. These discussions take place among our administration, as well as the district’s safety committee. In a continuing effort to communicate with the district’s families, Springboro Schools encourages anyone with questions or concerns to contact our district’s Mental Health Services Department. In addition, Springboro Schools has collaborated with the Child Advocacy Center of Warren County (CAC) on numerous resources, guidelines, and support groups for those families involved in the allegations against Mr. Hopkins.”