'I am very upset that this man is now out’: Former Springboro P.E. teacher posts bond

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - On Friday, a mother of a student who attends Clearcreek Elementary says she’s sick to her stomach knowing John Hopkins is out on bond.
Hopkins is accused of having “inappropriate physical contact” with dozens of first grade girls over a three-month period.
“I mean, this story is consuming me. It’s just -- I, I am very upset that this man is now out,” said Alicia Lee.
Alicia says she’s had conversations with her daughter before about inappropriate touching and what to do if it happens to her or someone else, but now, the fear that this could happen is too real and too close to her front door.
“I’ve told her if they threaten you and say they’re going to hurt your family, that there’s no one meaner than your mommy,” said Alicia.
This week, Hopkins’ attorney said his client denies any allegations. Hopkins said any contact with the girls was “not improper."
FOX19 stopped by the house Hopkins is supposed to be staying at on Friday, but no one answered the door. His neighbors did not want to talk either.
Hopkins is restricted to his home where he is not to have any contact with minors, per the judge’s ruling. But that does little to calm the anxiety and worry among parents in town.
“I just feel so sad, and sick -- sick to my stomach," Alicia said. "And I worry."
Alicia asked FOX19 to check with the school about its plans to try to prevent this from ever happening again. The district sent the statement below:
“Springboro Schools realizes the expectations from our community to ensure the safety of every student in our district is met. Student safety in all district buildings, including Clearcreek Elementary, continue to be a top priority, as is the well-being of our parents, staff, and community members. Safety improvements and staff expectations are continually discussed and evaluated, throughout a given school year. These discussions take place among our administration, as well as the district’s safety committee. In a continuing effort to communicate with the district’s families, Springboro Schools encourages anyone with questions or concerns to contact our district’s Mental Health Services Department. In addition, Springboro Schools has collaborated with the Child Advocacy Center of Warren County (CAC) on numerous resources, guidelines, and support groups for those families involved in the allegations against Mr. Hopkins.”
Resources
- Wendy Ford, Mental Health Coordinator, Springboro Schools
- 937-748-3950 (ext. 4405)
- www.springboro.org/StudentMentalHealthServices.aspx
- The Child Advocacy Center of Warren County
- 320 E Silver St, Lebanon, OH 45036 (513-695-3100)
