Murder indictment handed down in ‘planned’ Clermont County killing

MIAMI TOWNSHIP, Ohio (FOX19) - Two people have been charged in the murder of a man inside his Clermont County home.
It happened earlier this month at 822 Wards Corner Road. Officers arrived on the scene around 3:30 a.m. after a woman called 911 and said two men with guns were inside the home, a dispatch supervisor said.
Khristopher Jordan Ketring, 25, was killed in the incident.
Police say a 17-year-old and Bryson Michaelis, 20, were arrested in the case. This week, Michaelis was formally indicted on a charge of aggravated murder and an additional two counts of murder in the killing.
The juvenile is being held in detention and is also charged in the murder, FOX19 has learned.
Police said in a news conference earlier this year that this shooting "was planned” but have not released many other details as it is an ongoing investigation. They did say they believe money was involved and alluded to drugs as a possible motive as well.
They say the 17-year-old and Michaelis were acquaintances of Ketring.
Eight people were in the house at the time of the shooting: six adults and two children.
The chief said numerous weapons were found at the crime scene.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.