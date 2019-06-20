‘The Office’ making its way to Broadway stage at Cleveland’s Playhouse Square

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Dunder Mifflin Paper Company will make a surprise visit to Cleveland in January.
It will be in the form of a Broadway show titled ‘The Office! A musical parody’.
The musical is set to kick off Jan. 23-Jan. 25 at the Hanna Theatre.
The show will highlight moments from all nine seasons of the hit sitcom.
Songs such as “That’s What She Said,” “Marry Me Beesly,” and “We Have Fun Here” will be featured.
The numbers won’t be performed by ‘Here Comes Treble’ but they should be solid nonetheless.
