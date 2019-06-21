Police believe ‘Felony Lane Gang’ targeting the Tri-State again

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - Investigators want residents to be aware and alert as they believe the Felony Lane Gang, a national group of criminals, is targeting the Tri-State again.
The gang has hit the Tri-State before. This time, police said the members have already committed crimes in Evendale.
The gang, police said, moves from city-to-city across the U.S. Videos show the gang’s usual strategy of grabbing items, like credit cards, from out of people’s cars and then going on an illegal shopping spree.
Police have reason to believe the criminals are targeting business, cars and property in Evendale.
“It is gonna happen to somebody else? Are they gonna track down where I live and come here and do it where I live? Are they gonna get into the daycare? Like that’s my biggest concern," said resident Jessica Radtke.
Jessica Radtke became a victim on Thursday. She said she had only been at work at a daycare for a little more than an hour when she got an alert that her credit and debit cards had more than $1,000 in fraudulent charges.
“Four or five different locations that they went and charged," she said. "Evendale to Hartwell to Wyoming to Evendale.”
Her vehicle was locked and her belongings were hidden, but the thieves smashed out her window and stole her purse while she was inside. An Evendale detective told her it looks like the work of the gang.
They do think there is video evidence.
Evendale police posted to Facebook to tell people the thefts happen at businesses, sporting events and any public parking lots. They said you should keep valuables out of your vehicles and advised that all residents should remain alert and aware at all times.
Radtke said she is hoping business owners will make sure employees are always checking identification when customers pay with credit cards, which could add another layer of protection.
