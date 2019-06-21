Police need help identifying potential witnesses in Children’s Hospital worker’s homicide

MT. AIRY, Ohio (FOX19) - Cincinnati police are asking for the public’s help identifying three vehicles they say may have witnessed a homicide on Colerain Avenue.
Police say 18-year-old Brandon Phoenix was on his way to work at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital and was waiting to catch a bus at 5453 Colerain Avenue June 5 when he was hit by a stray bullet and killed.
Detectives don’t believe Phoenix was the intended target of the shooting.
They say he had no criminal history and it appears he was in the wrong place at the wrong time.
Since the shooting, police say they’ve recovered and reviewed video footage from the area and have identified and interviewed most of the people seen in the nearby vehicles. However, there are still three vehicles police are currently trying to identify who may have witnessed the shooting.
Police released video showing what they say is a 1997-1999 green Oldsmobile Cutlass and a 2001-2007 dark blue Dodge Grand Caravan.
They say both were traveling north on Colerain Avenue at the same time around 1:22 p.m. June 5.
Police also released a picture of a 2017-2019 white Honda Civic five-door hatchback EX or EX-L which was traveling south on Colerain Avenue around 1:22 p.m. as well.
At the time of the homicide, police said they believed it was a drive-by shooting and said a black late model Chevy was seen leaving the scene heading toward Virginia Avenue.
Anyone with information on the shooting or the vehicles is asked to call the Cincinnati Police Homicide Unit at 513-352-3542, Detective Greg Gehring at 513-352-1966, or Detective Bob Randolph at 513-352-3556.
