Rain Returns This Evening

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - A complex of thunderstorms over southern Iowa and northern Missouri will dive to the southeast and weaken as it crosses the Mississippi River valley.
You can track it using Future Radar on the FOX19 NOW First Alert Weather App.
It will be weak enough and the system far enough to our southwest that we get only a few showers and thunderstorms.
No severe storms are expected but there could be a few heavy downpours.
The flooding threat has subsided a bit with no rain in most of the the area for the past 36 hours but we will have to watch for some high water especially over Switzerland, Carroll, Gallatin, Owen, Grant and southern Pendleton Counties.
The weekend will have a few showers and thunderstorms from time-to-time.
