$1,000 reward offered to catch Pendleton County street sign thieves

PENDLETON COUNTY, Ky. (FOX19) - Authorities say recent street sign thefts in Pendleton County could cost someone their life. The crimes are big enough for the sheriff’s department to offer a $1,000 reward to catch those who are doing it.
The director of emergency management says some road signs are more popular than others, such as Kelly Road, perhaps because it is a common first and last name.
The county did not renew its last contract with the sign maker and decided to make them themselves at about half the cost. But the emergency management director says replacing the signs is costly and time consuming.
He says it’s irritating for residents and poses a problem for mail delivery services -- and more importantly can put people at risk who may need emergency help. The Pendleton County sheriff is concerned about access for the ambulances as well, saying there should be no guesswork for emergency responders in terms of what road they are turning on to.
It doesn’t take much to remove the signs, just two bolts hold the placards to their posts.
