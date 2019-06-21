Man surrenders after SWAT standoff at Blue Ash apartment

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - Blue Ash police said a man who was barricaded in an apartment has voluntarily surrendered.
Jordan Ribariu, 28, reportedly barricaded himself in the apartment in the 4800 block of Hunt Road, police said.
Lieutenant Roger Pohlman said they responded to the scene when a woman said she had a protection order against an ex-boyfriend that he had violated.
He refused to come out when they went to serve a warrant for violating the order.
It is unknown is weapons were inside the apartment, Pohlman said.
Residents on the floor of the apartment were evacuated.
