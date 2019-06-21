The world’s biggest bounce house in Cincinnati this weekend

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - The Big Bounce America will be in Cincinnati June 21, 22, and 23.
It is located at Heroes Sports Park, 2175 Springdale Rd.
There are even adult-only sessions.
In addition to The World’s Biggest Bounce House, other inflatable attractions on-site will include The Giant, and airSPACE.
Here is what to expect:
The Worlds Biggest Bounce House
The official Guinness World Record holder for World’s Biggest Bounce House! This huge inflatable includes live DJs playing the hottest tracks, climbing towers, basketball hoops, slides, ball pits, confetti blasts, bubbles (lots of bubbles!), crazy dancing and even crazier competitions.
The Giant
Three times as long as the average soccer field and featuring 40 unique obstacles, this is America’s Biggest Inflatable Obstacle Course. Designed for all ages, each challenge has a ‘kid friendly’ route so everyone can choose their own level of difficulty. Bounce, jump and race family and friends around this course as many times as you can. Have you got what it takes to defeat The Giant?
AirSPACE
An interactive, inter-galactic themed attraction filled with friendly aliens, spaceships, giant planets, moon crater ball pits and our aMAZEing 60ft maze! The perfect space for explorers, problem solvers, and those who like to take it a little bit easier. Bounce around and get lost in airSPACE!
Click here for more information and to purchase tickets.
