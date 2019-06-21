16-year-old missing since September believed to still be in Cincinnati-area, organization says

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - A teenager missing for nearly nine months is believed to still be in the Cincinnati-area, the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children says.
16-year-old Zyariah Pitts was last seen on Sept. 27, 2018 in Cincinnati.
They say that authorities believe that she is still in the local area, but did not specify where they believe she may be.
Pitts is described as 5′5″, 130 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the organization at 1-800-843-5678 or the Springfield Township Police Department at 513-729-1300.
