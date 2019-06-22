After string of overdoses, Hamilton County Heroin Coalition issues increased risk alert

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - Officials with the Hamilton County Heroin Coalition say they’ve observed a spike in emergency department visits and preliminary deaths in the past few days.
They say these numbers help them estimate opioid overdose activity in the county. From 6 a.m. on June 21 to 6 a.m. on 22, 22 overdoses were observed, they said.
They have sent out an alert to increase community awareness and advise first responders, healthcare providers, and susbstance users (as well as their families) of the increased risk for overdosing in the community at this time.
More information can be found in the coalition’s release below:
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.