Arrest made in Winton Hills-area shooting that killed one, injured another

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - Cincinnati police have made an arrest in the fatal shooting Thursday evening in the Winton Hills area.
It happened around 4:30 p.m. at 732 Dutch Colony Drive. Police say two people were shot, and though both were taken to University of Cincinnati Medical Center, one of the victims died from his injuries.
That person has been identified as Bernard Bell, 32.
On Saturday, police said Rodney Etter, 38, had been arrested in the case on an open murder warrant.
The investigation by the Cincinnati Police Department’s Homicide Unit is ongoing. Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to call the Homicide Unit at 513-352-3542.
