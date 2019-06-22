Misconceptions about sun damage to your skin

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - While it doesn't feel like summer outside, the sun can cause havoc on your health and skin.
FOX19 NOW spoke with MONA Dermatology owner Dr. Mona Foad about the biggest mistake people make when it comes to protecting themselves from the sun.
“I don’t want you to stop living your life. I know you’re going to be outside, I like to be outside I just want you to be sun smart,” said Foad, who has been in the skincare business since 1998.
She said one of the biggest mistakes people is picking the wrong sunscreen.
“One of the biggest things people always ask me is about their SPF choice and they are more worried about the SPF and to me actually I want to look at what’s in your sunscreen,” Foad said.
There are two types of ultraviolet rays produced from the sun, UVB and UVA. Foad says UVB rays will cause burning but they don't go deep into the layers of your skin.
She said UVA rays cause you to tan and do go deep, impacting every layer of your skin. Both can cause skin cancer and permanent damage to your skin.
So, she said when it comes to buying sunscreen, buy one that protects from both UVB and UVA.
“The most important thing, in my opinion, to have in your sunscreen is zinc oxide because zinc oxide covers both your UVA and your UVB spectrum," Foad said.
While most people want tans for cosmetic purposes, Foad has this warning:
“Your tan is your skin’s way of protecting itself from the damage of the sun. As you get older you start seeing those brown spots well those brown spots are spots that you actually created when you were younger.”
MONA Dermatology offers these tips:
- Look for sunscreens with zinc oxide
- Find a lotion with antioxidants
- Wear a hat
- Re-apply sunscreen regularly
- Limit your time outside between 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. (strongest sun hours)
