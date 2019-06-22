More chances for rain and thunder (but drier weather on the way)

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - With very little in the way of a trigger in the atmosphere Saturday night, we can expect variably cloudy skies and low temps by morning in the mid 60s.
We may start off the day Sunday with a few showers but many of us will stay dry during the morning hours.
A warm front will lift toward the region later in the day and may set off a few thunderstorms. The entire area is under a “Marginal Risk” (Level 1/5) for severe weather Sunday with damaging winds as the main threat. However, with the already saturated soils, any heavy rain will renew the flooding threat. Stay “weather aware” through the day Sunday. Afternoon high temps will manage mid 80s.
A cold front will approach the Tri-State on Monday with a better threat of showers and thunderstorms. Afternoon highs will remain in the low to mid 80s.
Monday’s cold front represents a pattern change in the atmosphere as well.
Right now it appears that building high pressure from Tuesday and beyond will set us up with an extended dry period. Aside from just a slight chance of a shower on Wednesday afternoon, we should see partly cloudy skies through the week with temperatures climbing into the upper 80s.
