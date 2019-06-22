Mostly dry overnight, then scattered showers and storms

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - Rain and thunder will be frequent visitors to Cincinnati in the next few days.
Overnight and Saturday, showers and storms will be scattered and should not be severe, though they may bring a few brief, heavy downpours. Any heavy rainfall will bring with it the threat of short-term, localized flooding.
Over the weekend because heavy downpours will be scattered, that is affecting less than 30 percent of the area, flooding will not be widespread if any occurs at all.
Monday the rain will be a bit more widespread but I do not expect an event with as much heavy rain as earlier in the week. Tuesday the rain will come to an end. As of this writing it looks to be early in the day followed by dry weather from Tuesday afternoon into Saturday with the chance of rain and thunder again June 30. All available evidence is pointing to weather this summer being more like the recent past than a typical Cincinnati summer.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.