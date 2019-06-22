Police: Driver arrested in Covington after hitting pedestrian, fleeing

COVINGTON, Ky. (FOX19) - A driver is in custody after a short chase Friday night in Covington.
Police say a pedestrian was hit by a car near Pike and Main. They say a short chase ensued, and that the driver was taken into custody near Seventh and Dalton.
The driver was taken from the scene in an ambulance.
According to Kenton County dispatch, the pedestrian did not sustain serious injuries in the incident.
