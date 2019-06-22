Rain and thunder on the way this weekend

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - Watch for showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Daytime highs will touch 80 degrees.
Warmer and unstable conditions are expected tomorrow. Temperatures will reach the mid 80s with rain and thunder in the forecast. Any thunderstorms that develop have the potential for bringing with them strong wind gusts.
Several rounds of thunderstorms are in the forecast next week. As a result, flooding will be a concern once again as water levels go up. Flash flooding will be the primary threat. We will briefly dry out Tuesday before rain and thunder move back in Wednesday.
