Rain and thunderstorms are in this weekend’s forecast

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - This morning, thunderstorms will be possible as a storm complex with heavy rain and thunder move through southern Illinois, Indiana and Western Kentucky.
This afternoon, outside of an isolated rumble of thunder, we will see a mix of sun and clouds and daytime highs around 80 degrees.
Warmer and unstable conditions are expected tomorrow. Temperatures will reach the mid 80s with rain and thunder in the forecast. Any thunderstorms that develop have the potential for bringing with them strong wind gusts.
Several rounds of thunderstorms are in the forecast next week. As a result, flooding will be a concern once again as water levels go up. Flash flooding will be the primary threat. We will briefly dry out Tuesday before rain and thunder move back in Wednesday.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.