Thief makes off with work trailer, tools used by Habitat for Humanity of Greater Cincinnati

OXFORD, Ohio (FOX19) - Oxford police say a crook made off with a work trailer containing tools and supplies used by Habitat for Humanity sometime between Memorial Day and June 11.
With construction on two Fuller Way houses complete, the trailer was sitting between the homes while funding for a next project was being secured.
“Inside the trailer were construction tools and also supplies, nails and different things we use to build houses," said Ed Lee, with Habitat for Humanity of Greater Cincinnati.
The trailer looks like the one in the picture attached to this story -- green in color, 13 ft. long, 6 ft. wide, and 6 ft. high. It has a door on the right side and a rear door that folds down. Lee says the theft is about a $5,000 loss for the organization.
“It’s something we’ll have to go out and buy unless there’s somebody generous that watches FOX19 and would like to help us out with a new trailer," he said.
Habitat for Humanity is a nonprofit that builds affordable houses for low-income families, and the Cincinnati chapter covers nine counties from Butler to Dearborn to Campbell.
Lee says there were multiple locks on the trailer including one on the wheels, but that didn’t stop the person police say hooked it up to their vehicle and drove off.
There were no Habitat for Humanity markings on it and Lee says he hopes the thief returns it if he finds out who it belongs to.
“I would say have a conscience, man. Bring it back," he said. "Take it back to the site where you stole it from and just leave it, leave it and walk away.”
Lee says the trailer theft hurts the volunteers who donate their time and they want to stay on track to build their goal of 30 homes this year. If you know of suspicious person who may have just come into possession of a green work trailer, Oxford police department hopes you will give them a call.
