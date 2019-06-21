Wet spring, heavy June rains flood fields, devastate Indiana farmers’ crops

“Like many other communities, Washington County has been hit hard with excess rainfall. Our farmers have had to plant late in the season and now face an additional delay while bracing for more rain, expected this weekend. Flooding also puts our residents at risk with impassable roadways and potential property damage. Despite the flooding, Washington County is continuing to celebrate the community at the county 4-H fair this week, and is grateful for the many farmers and members of the community who are making the event possible.”

Keeley Stingel, Washington County Council At-Large