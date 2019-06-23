DeSclafani ties club record in Reds 7-5 loss to the Brewers

MILWAUKEE, WI (FOX19) - The Reds rallied after falling behind 7-0 but couldn’t complete the comeback in a 7-5 loss to the Brewers on Sunday.
Joey Votto reached base four times with a three-run home run, two singles, a walk and a run scored. Yasiel Puig reached base three times including an RBI double.
Nick Senzel and Jesse Winker each had a single and scored a run.
Anthony DeSclafani tied a Reds record by striking out the first six batters he faced in the game. Things unraveled for DeSclafani in the third inning and he gave up six earned runs over 4 1/3 innings. He would end up striking out nine in the loss.
The Reds (36-40), now 5.5 games out of first place in the NL Central, travel to Anaheim on Tuesday to face the Angels at 10:07 p.m. with Tyler Mahle (2-7, 4.17 ERA) on the mound.
