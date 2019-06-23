DeSclafani ties club record in Reds 7-5 loss to the Brewers

Reds split four-game series with Milwaukee

Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Anthony DeSclafani throws to a Chicago Cubs batter during the first inning of a baseball game Thursday, Aug. 23, 2018, in Chicago. (AP Photo/David Banks) (Source: David Banks)
By Jeremy Rauch | June 23, 2019 at 5:37 PM EDT - Updated June 23 at 6:02 PM

MILWAUKEE, WI (FOX19) - The Reds rallied after falling behind 7-0 but couldn’t complete the comeback in a 7-5 loss to the Brewers on Sunday.

Joey Votto reached base four times with a three-run home run, two singles, a walk and a run scored. Yasiel Puig reached base three times including an RBI double.

Nick Senzel and Jesse Winker each had a single and scored a run.

Anthony DeSclafani tied a Reds record by striking out the first six batters he faced in the game. Things unraveled for DeSclafani in the third inning and he gave up six earned runs over 4 1/3 innings. He would end up striking out nine in the loss.

The Reds (36-40), now 5.5 games out of first place in the NL Central, travel to Anaheim on Tuesday to face the Angels at 10:07 p.m. with Tyler Mahle (2-7, 4.17 ERA) on the mound.

