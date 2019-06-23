2 flown from scene of Warren County golf cart crash

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - Two people were flown from the scene of a golf cart crash Saturday in Warren County.
It happened at Shaker Run Golf Club, which is located at 1320 Golf Club Dr. in Lebanon. According to the Turtlecreek Township Fire Department, crews responded to the scene around 10 a.m. after an incident involving a golf cart.
Fire officials said two people were flown from the scene to an area hospital, but could not provide an update on their conditions.
