More Rain and Thunder Expected Monday

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) -A warm front pushing through the region has set off showers and thunderstorms late this afternoon.
Two Severe Thunderstorm Watches have been posted until 8pm. One for Decatur county in SE Indiana, and another for Carroll county in northern Kentucky.
Damaging winds, hail, and heavy rain will be the primary threats with these storms.
On Monday, a trailing cold front will push through the region. A portiion of the area is under a “Slight Risk” (Level 2/5) for severe weather, so stay weather aware as we start the week.
Much drier, but much more summer-like weather arrives for Tuesday and beyond.
Expect a nice period to dry out with temperatures climbing into the upper 80s by Thursday and Friday.
