1 person taken to hospital following incident on Kentucky Kingdom water ride

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One person was taken to a hospital after an incident at Kentucky Kingdom.
A spokesperson for the park said a raft carrying three passengers on the Deluge water ride “grazed” an empty raft that was being removed.
Two of the riders were okay, according to the park, but the third rider complained of neck pain. That person was taken to health services before being transported by Metro EMS to the hospital, though the park said this was in “an abundance of caution.”
This was the second ride incident within just more than year for Kentucky Kingdom. In June 2018, an accident on the T-3 rollercoaster caused five guests to undergo medical evaluations. It reopened the following weekend.
