Strong to severe storms possible this evening

Sunday will be warm and unstable as a warm front lifts north. Daytime highs will reach the mid 80s. However, when you factor in the humidity, it will feel like the low to mid 90s. Thunderstorms will move into the area after 5PM. Strong wind gusts and flash flooding will be the primary concerns. However, an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out. Most of the active weather will move out of the Tri-State by 2AM.