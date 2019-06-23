Visitation, services planned for retired CPD officer killed in riding mower incident

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - A former Cincinnati police officer was killed Thursday when a zero-turn riding lawn mower rolled while he was mowing.
Police responded to the 800 block of E. Hatt-Swank Road in Hamilton Township around 9:45 p.m. Officers and rescue personnel located the victim, 71-year old Thomas McAlpin, under a commercial grade zero-turn mower in his backyard. Police said the preliminary investigation indicates that McAlpin was operating his mower in his backyard when the machine rolled, landing on top of him.
The Warren County Coroner’s Office is investigating the exact cause of death.
McAlpin was a retired Cincinnati police officer.
On May 4, 1969, he joined the Cincinnati Police Division as a Police Recruit. He was promoted to Patrolman on Aug. 17, 1969. McAlpin retired on July 4, 1995 with more than 26 years of service to his community.
FOX19 is told McAlpin attended a retired officers luncheon in Anderson Township every month and he enjoyed visiting the Greater Cincinnati Police Museum.
Visitation will be held 5 to 9 p.m. on Monday, June 24 at the Dennis George Funeral Home at 44 S. Miami Avenue in Cleves. A FOP service is to be determined. A memorial will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, June 25 at the Spring Grove Cemetery Chapel.
You can send memorials to the Greater Cincinnati Police Museum -- or The Shield.
