Another round of rain and thunder today

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - A cold front will move through the region today. Thunderstorms will develop after 3PM and race across the Tri-State this evening. Flash flooding and strong wind gusts will be the primary concerns. However, an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out. Most of the active weather will move out of the Tri-State before midnight.
High pressure will build tomorrow with dry weather expected. There is a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms on Wednesday. Dry and warm conditions return Thursday and Friday.
