Bon Secours Mercy Health announces Cincinnati expansion, 500 new jobs

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - Bon Secours Mercy Health has announced it intends to expand its presence at its Cincinnati hub in Bond Hill by creating 500 jobs and $50 million in new payroll.
The Bond Hill office has, and will continue to house, the majority of the ministry’s shared services and a substantial amount of the ministry’s executive team.
“As Bon Secours Mercy Health continues to grow, we’re pleased to add 500 new jobs at the ministry’s Bond Hill campus,” said John Starcher, Bon Secours Mercy Health President and CEO. “Consolidating the bulk of our shared services at one location enhances efficiencies and effectiveness for our ministry, while benefiting the economic health of Bond Hill and Cincinnati.”
After considering several locations for a hub, the company ultimately decided on Cincinnati because of its skilled talent pool, competitive cost of doing business, and opportunity for expansion at the Bond Hill location. With an average annual wage of nearly $100,000, the new jobs will consist primarily of shared services positions to support the company’s operations. This is the second time in the last four years that the company has partnered with REDI Cincinnati to expand its presence in the region.
“I am thrilled that Bon Secours Mercy Health continues to invest in Cincinnati,” said Mayor John Cranley. “Bond Hill has been a great home to Mercy. We welcome this expansion and look forward to our continued partnership.”
Ohio’s Development Services Agency approved a Job Creation Tax Credit for 2.519 percent with a duration of 12 years. The project is contingent on local support.
“Cincinnati is a perfect location for a Bon Secours Mercy Health hub location,” said Kimm Lauterbach, REDI Cincinnati President and CEO. “At more than $3 billion in size, biohealth is a major driver of Greater Cincinnati’s economy. I’m excited to partner with the City of Cincinnati to increase that number and see the region remain a leader in biohealth.”
