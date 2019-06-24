Developer planning $75 million, 344 apartment project in downtown Cincinnati

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - National developer Milhaus is planning a $75 million mixed-use, seven-story apartment project at 601 Pete Rose Way in downtown Cincinnati.
Artistry Cincinnati will include 344 apartments, 8,000 square feet of commercial space, and 390 parking spaces.
“Artistry will offer the best of all aspects of Cincinnati urban living including close proximity to the city’s best employment center and entertainment districts, all while being in a quiet location along the beautiful Ohio River Trail,” says Jake D. Dietrich, director of development for Milhaus.
The project’s location is noteworthy due to the site within one of Cincinnati’s federally designated Opportunity Zones. The tax benefits for investors in Opportunity Zones help make constrained sites more attractive for capital investment. This will be Milhaus’s second project to be built in an Opportunity Zone.
Milhaus anticipates closing on financing and breaking ground in late summer 2019 with an opening in summer 2021. This will be the third project in the Cincinnati market for Milhaus. Two others include the 124-unit Poste project under construction in Walnut Hills and the 131-unit completed Gantry in Northside.
About Artistry Cincinnati
For Artistry Cincinnati, Milhaus will work with local artists to complete large-scale permanent pieces on the exterior of the building, as well as rotating pieces in the property’s 2,500 square feet common gallery space. Similar to its Indianapolis location, Milhaus plans to open the gallery for First Fridays and other arts focused events.
“Sawyer Point Park & Yeatman’s Cove already host premier arts and cultural events throughout the year. We’re excited for the thoughtful inclusion of art at Artistry to not only benefit our residents, but the greater Cincinnati community as well” says Dietrich.
The property will provide dedicated artist studios for in-residence artists.
Artistry residents will have access to the following on-site amenities: a rooftop pool and aqua lounge, two-story fitness center, yoga studio, maker’s room, indoor and outdoor co-working spaces, community garden, secure bike storage, pet-spa, and Wi-Fi enabled common areas.
