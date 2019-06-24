Expansions coming to the Ark Encounter

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - The Ark Encounter is entering in their fourth year and now guests will have new venues to experience.
There’s going to be an addition of a 2,500-seat auditorium inside the Answers Center with a 70-foot-long LED screen on the stage.
The Ararat Ridge Zoo behind the Ark will be doubling in size. It will include a walk-through kangaroo and emu and the addition of lemurs, sloths, African tortoise, aoudad goats, live animal shows, and more.
A family play area will also be opening featuring a playground.
“Many guests are telling me they need to come back a second day. So we have created a special ‘Explore More’ bonus ticket for our Ark Encounter and Creation Museum guests,” CEO of the Ark Encounter Ken Ham said.
For more information on the expansion or tickets, visit their website.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.