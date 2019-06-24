Final hearing canceled for man who claimed to be missing boy Timmothy Pitzen

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - The final hearing for an Ohio man accused of pretending to be an Illinois boy who went missing when he was 6-years-old was canceled on Monday.
In April, Brian Rini was indicted by a grand jury with charges related to making false statements to federal agents and aggravated identity theft.
New dates for a final pretrial hearing have not been set.
Newport police responded to a call on April 3 in which the caller described Rini as wandering the street, looking confused and in need of assistance, court records show.
Rini allegedly told officers his name was Timmothy Pitzen and that he was abducted when he was 6-years-old and he “just wanted to go home."
In 2011, Timmothy went missing from Aurora, Ill. after he was was picked up at his school by his mother.
A few days later, she was found dead in a Rockford, Ill. hotel room.
Several notes were found in the hotel room that claimed Timmothy was with people who loved him and would take care of him - they also stated he would never be found.
Rini allegedly claimed he had recently escaped from a hotel room in which two men had been holding him captive.
He said he had been sexually and physically abused for years while in captivity and that he was having abdominal pain, according to federal authorities.
DNA test results confirmed Rini’s identity as a known felon who was released from an Ohio prison on March 7.
