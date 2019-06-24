‘Get up, fight for justice’: Push for answers in West Chester quadruple homicide goes global

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - Nearly two months after a quadruple homicide in West Chester, police are still searching for the killer.
Hakikat Sing Panag, 59, his wife Paramjit Kaur, 62, their daughter Shalinder Kaur, 39, and his wife’s sister Amarjit Kaur, 58, were gunned down inside a Lakefront at West Chester apartment.
April 28, Shalinder Kaur’s husband Gurpreet Singh called 911 to report finding four members of his family shot dead.
Though the case seems to have stalled in Ohio, thousands of miles away from the Tri-State investigation, there’s another push for justice.
Sunday in Punjab, India, hundreds of people who knew the victims gathered for a vigil to pray and push for answers.
Garry Hans’ mother Amarjit Kaur was one of the victims.
“It’s heartbreaking. We are still in shock.” Hans said.
He watched from another continent as his friends, family and community came together, mourning the loss of his mother, aunt, uncle and his cousin.
Hans flew from Melbourne, Australia to West Chester May 31 for a vigil that began at the apartment complex where the murders happened and ended at the Sikh Temple with a prayer.
He said his mom was here in the U.S. on holiday, visiting relatives in Maryland and D.C. first before coming to West Chester. Sadly, he said, she was just in the wrong place at the wrong time.
Sunday, mourners held signs with the victim’s faces on them. Signs with messages reading “Forever in our hearts” and “We want justice” carried by people in this crowd.
No arrest has been made yet, but Garry says he trusts the investigators on the case and knows it will come soon.
“America has the best justice system. I know it will happen,” said Hans.
If an arrest isn’t made within the next month, Hans says another vigil will happen in Cincinnati.
“I can’t get to sleep. I feel like my mom, my uncle, sister, they are sitting next to me. They are saying ‘Get up, fight for justice,’” said Hans.
At last check, West Chester police said there is no new information to offer. Police continue to investigate the case.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.