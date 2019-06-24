Man wanted for shooting at police in Erlanger spotted over the weekend

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Ky. (FOX19) - A man wanted for shooting at police in Erlanger earlier this month was spotted over the weekend in Campbell County.
Jacob Ray Julick, 27, is accused of firing at Lakeside police officers on June 6 when he fled from a traffic stop on Dixie Highway.
“Is he getting help? Are people helping him? There’s no way Mr. Julick is doing this on his own,” Rob Sanders, Kenton Co. Commonwealth Attorney, said.
Police say they chased Julick from downtown Covington on Saturday but his erratic driving forced them to call off the pursuit in Latonia.
“Mr. Julick tried to ram a Covington police car and was putting numerous people, both police officers and the public at risk,” Sanders said.
Julick’s mother says she knows why her son is doing this.
“Drugs. Very Bad. Drugs. He gets out of jail and he goes around these same people he calls friends,” Mary Julick said.
Mary says she’s afraid after these close calls with the law that at some point her son’s luck is going to run out.
“I just need him to know that we love him and we want him to do the right thing so that he’s safe and other people are safe,” Mary said.
“She can still love her boy but the bottom line is he’s tried to kill a number of different police officers now,” Sanders said.
The prosecutor says Julick will face a long list of criminal charges included the attempted murder of police officers when he’s finally caught.
If you see Julick, call 911 or Kenton County Dispatch at (859) 356-3191.
