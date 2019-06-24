Mt. Healthy PD: Do not use any heroin purchased in this area

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - The Mt. Healthy Police Department has put out a warning after three serious heroin-related overdoses over the weekend.
Mt. Healthy police said in all three cases the user nearly died.
“I would encourage you to not use any heroin purchased in this area and I would also encourage you to seek help for your addiction before it kills you,” they said.
Officials with the Hamilton County Heroin Coalition said they observed a spike in emergency department visits and preliminary deaths from 6 a.m. on June 21 to 6 a.m. on 22 - 22 overdoses were observed.
More information on the coalition’s release can be found here.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.