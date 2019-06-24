First Alert Weather Day: Severe thunderstorm threat continues

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - The greatest threat of severe thunderstorms for today has shifted east and there is an Enhanced Risk of severe storm development from just east of the FOX19 NOW viewing area to the mountains of West Virginia and Eastern Kentucky.
That means that there is less of a risk here, but all the viewing area roughly from I-75 eastward is under a Slight Risk - which is level 2 of 5.
With the weather systems moving east faster than earlier models, it looks like the threat of severe storms will be completely out of the FOX19 NOW viewing area by 8 p.m.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.