Today is a First Alert Weather Day

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - A cold front will move through the region Monday.
Showers will work their way into the area during the afternoon and evening.
Thunderstorms will develop after 3 p.m. Flash flooding and strong wind gusts will be the primary concerns. However, an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out.
Most of the active weather will move out of the Tri-State before midnight.
High pressure will build tomorrow with dry weather expected.
There is a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms on Wednesday. Dry and warm conditions return Thursday and Friday.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.