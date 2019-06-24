Today is a First Alert Weather Day

Catherine's Monday afternoon forecast
By Catherine Bodak | June 24, 2019 at 12:00 PM EDT - Updated June 24 at 12:24 PM

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - A cold front will move through the region Monday.

Showers will work their way into the area during the afternoon and evening.

Thunderstorms will develop after 3 p.m. Flash flooding and strong wind gusts will be the primary concerns. However, an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out.

Most of the active weather will move out of the Tri-State before midnight.

High pressure will build tomorrow with dry weather expected.

There is a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms on Wednesday. Dry and warm conditions return Thursday and Friday.

