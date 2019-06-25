Allstate report: Cincinnati is one of the least safe cities for driving

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - A report from Allstate found that Cincinnati is within the top 30 unsafest cities for driving among an analysis of 200 cities.
Ahead of July 4, Allstate released their annual America’s Best Drivers Report. The research concluded Cincinnati was the 173rd least safe city for driving out of the 200 cities analyzed in the report.
The average driver in Cincinnati experiences a collision once in about every seven years, the report finds.
Around the area, Dayton was 59th, Columbus was 141st and Louisville landed in 98th.
The safest driving city was Brownsville, Texas, where the insurance company say drivers filed claims about every 15 years.
