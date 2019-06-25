Bengals rookie OT Jonah Williams undergoes shoulder surgery

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - The Bengals announced Tuesday that rookie OT Jonah Williams had left shoulder surgery to repair a torn labrum. Williams likely will miss the 2019 season, but is expected to make a full recovery.
“We look forward to Jonah being a major contributor in the future, and know that he won’t let this injury deter him from still being an important part of this team,” said head coach Zac Taylor. “We’re confident in our offensive line personnel as we head into training camp, and we believe they can do their part in helping this team achieve its goals.”
Press release provided by Bengals Communications