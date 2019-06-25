Case dismissed against 8-year-old who brought loaded gun to school

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - The case against an 8-year-old Cheviot Elementary School student who brought a gun to school has been dismissed.
The student was found not competent to stand trial.
Police said a semi-automatic 9mm pistol was found in the boy’s backpack.
According to school officials, the boy showed the gun to several students.
“Our students did the right thing by telling an adult, and we are proud of their mature reaction. While this incident is distressing, I am thankful for the actions of our students and staff who acted quickly and calmly to keep the situation under control,” Principal Tammy Solomon Gray said in a letter to parents.
School officials said the student will be disciplined according to Cincinnati Public Schools Code of Conduct.
He was charged with receiving stolen property and carrying a concealed weapon, but those charges have been dropped.
