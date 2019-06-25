Cincinnati Reds auctioning off memorabilia

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - The Cincinnati Reds are once again partnering up with “Everything But The House” to auction off some unique memorabilia in celebration of the team’s 150th anniversary season.
Some of the items up for bid include:
- Signs from Great American Ball Park
- Furniture from the Reds clubhouse
- 2010 All-Star Game Mickey Mouse Statue
- 2013 All-Star Big Apple Statue
- GABP architectural model
Fans can bid on those items now for as little as 1 dollar, but the auction only lasts til Saturday. All items from the auction will include a certificate of authenticity from the Cincinnati Reds.
