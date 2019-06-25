The Cincinnati Zoo & Children’s Hospital team up for “Zoo Access for All Day”

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - The Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden teamed up with Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center Tuesday for the second annual, “Zoo Access for All Day.”
“Who knew that year two could be better than the inaugural year? More than 6500 visitors showed up today and got to learn about what the Zoo and about 40 other organizations do in our community to focus on families and individuals with developmental disabilities,” said Rhiannon Hoeweler, Cincinnati Zoo’s VP of Visitor Engagement and Fun.
She says the goal is to help promote inclusion for those with developmental disabilities.
“We are normalizing the developmental disability community for visitors who may not be touched by people with different needs", she says.
As part of the big day, hundreds of zoo employees and volunteers trained with Cincinnati Children’s Hospital staff to learn how to better engaged with those who are developmentally disable.
The Cincinnati Zoo also says they now offer sensory maps, visual supports, sunglasses, noise cancelling headphones and more.
